This evening's outlook for Mason City: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mason City. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…
This evening in Mason City: Generally fair. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should…
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a v…
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The …
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.