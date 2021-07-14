Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mason City. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.