Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Thursday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.