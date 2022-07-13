Mason City's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Thursday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are ex…