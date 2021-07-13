Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Generally fair. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.