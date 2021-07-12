Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
