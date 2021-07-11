Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.