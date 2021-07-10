This evening in Mason City: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
