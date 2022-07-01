 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mason City. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

