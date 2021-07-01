This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Friday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
