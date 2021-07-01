 Skip to main content
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Friday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

