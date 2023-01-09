This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa
