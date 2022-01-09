This evening in Mason City: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low -1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
