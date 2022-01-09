Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low -1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.