Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 0F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . A -3-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.