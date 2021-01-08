Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Overcast. Low around 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 16.95. A 17-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.