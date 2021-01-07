Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Overcast. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 17.94. A 15-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
