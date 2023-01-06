 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News