Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.