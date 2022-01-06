This evening in Mason City: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low near -15F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
