Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Overcast. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 30.59. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.