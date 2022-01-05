Mason City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low -7F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
