This evening's outlook for Mason City: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
