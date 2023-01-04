 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News