This evening in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.48. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.9. 10 degrees is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.27. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 13.18. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 12.59. Today's for…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 17.65. A 15-degree…
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 13 degrees is t…
For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperature…
This evening in Mason City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, wi…
This evening in Mason City: A few clouds. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tempe…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It m…