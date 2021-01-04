Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.48. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.