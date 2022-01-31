Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.