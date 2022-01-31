Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. -22 degrees is today's…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Expect a drastic drop …
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18. 11 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.