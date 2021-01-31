Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.03. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.