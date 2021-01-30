 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

