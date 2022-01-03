 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

