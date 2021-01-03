Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
