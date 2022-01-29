Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
