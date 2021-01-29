 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Overcast. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 17.03. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News