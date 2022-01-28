Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. Low -1F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.