Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Considerable cloudiness. Low 12F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 6.82. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
