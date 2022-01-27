 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low near -15F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . A -2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

