This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 3.04. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
