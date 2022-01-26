 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph.

Local Weather

