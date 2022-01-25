This evening in Mason City: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
