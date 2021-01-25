 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy with snow. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 4.12. 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

