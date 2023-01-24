 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

