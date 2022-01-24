Mason City's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
