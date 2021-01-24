Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 6.19. A 13-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
