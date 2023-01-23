 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

