This evening's outlook for Mason City: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -17 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
