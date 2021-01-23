Mason City's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 21.87. A 10-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunsh…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 18.63. Today's for…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16. A 8-degree low i…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 12.43. We'll see a l…
Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatur…
This evening in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoor…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.66. 18 degrees …
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors,…