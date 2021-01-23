 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

Mason City's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 21.87. A 10-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News