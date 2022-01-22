This evening's outlook for Mason City: Bitterly cold. Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low -4F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
A combination of very cold temperatures and gusty winds are going to make for a rough few days across Iowa. Check out how cold it's going to feel in our latest forecast.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
MINNEAPOLIS — Heavy snow spread Friday across a large swath of the Midwest, where travel conditions deteriorated and scores of schools closed …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 18-degree low is fo…