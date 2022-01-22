Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Bitterly cold. Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low -4F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.