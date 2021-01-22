 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 8.14. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News