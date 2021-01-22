Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 8.14. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.