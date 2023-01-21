 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Overcast. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

