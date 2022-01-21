This evening in Mason City: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A -3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
