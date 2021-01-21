 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 5F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 5.76. A 3-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News