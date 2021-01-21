Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 5F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 5.76. A 3-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.