Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.