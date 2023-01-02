For the drive home in Mason City: Freezing rain in the evening...changing to rain. Significant icing possible. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa
