Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Freezing rain in the evening...changing to rain. Significant icing possible. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

