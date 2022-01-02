 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Clear. Low -1F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

