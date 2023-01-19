 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Full details on Iowa's latest winter storm

Full details on Iowa's latest winter storm

Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.

