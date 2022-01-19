 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Clear to partly cloudy. Low -11F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0. -14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

