Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
